Advertisement

BOYS AA SODAK 16: Roosevelt, Washington, O’Gorman & Aberdeen Punch Their Tickets To State

Harrisburg, Brandon Valley, Mitchell & Yankton fill out rest of the State AA Boy’s Basketball Tournament
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 12:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS & RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The field for the first South Dakota Boy’s State Basketball Tournament is set.

Eight qualifiers advanced from the AA SoDAK 16 on Saturday.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

-Tyler Feldkamp’s 18 points leading Roosevelt to a 59-45 win over Lincoln

-Akok Aguer slammed Brookings with 27 points to help the Warriors win 67-38

-Kade Moffit’s 19 send O’Gorman back to state with a convincing 71-41 victory over Pierre

-Aberdeen becomes the only road team to win, defeating host Rapid City Central 57-52 behind 16 points from Alec Voegele

The other qualifiers for the state tournament were:

-Yankton (78-50 over Douglas

-Harrisburg (58-42 over Spearfish)

-Brandon Valley (82-50 over Rapid City Stevens)

-Mitchell (66-40 over Watertown)

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: ABC A couple of friends from Holstein, IA pitch their company, Muff Waders, to the...
Iowa friends to appear on episode of ‘Shark Tank’ Friday
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Two people wanted by police are now facing drug charges following two foot pursuits in Sioux...
Two facing drug charges after wanted suspect flees from Sioux Falls police twice
61-year-old killed in one-vehicle rollover crash near Salem
Pepper Entertainment and KTWB are partnering to hold a country concert for frontline workers in...
Country concert to be held for frontline workers in Sioux Falls

Latest News

S.D. Boy's AA SoDAK 16
During Jackrabbits 45-10 win over Western Illinois
Jackrabbits Jump All Over Western Illinois
Iowa Girl's 3A State Championship
During Jackrabbits 45-10 win over Western Illinois
Jackrabbit Football Jumps All Over Western Illinois