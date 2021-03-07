BOYS AA SODAK 16: Roosevelt, Washington, O’Gorman & Aberdeen Punch Their Tickets To State

SIOUX FALLS & RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The field for the first South Dakota Boy’s State Basketball Tournament is set.

Eight qualifiers advanced from the AA SoDAK 16 on Saturday.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

-Tyler Feldkamp’s 18 points leading Roosevelt to a 59-45 win over Lincoln

-Akok Aguer slammed Brookings with 27 points to help the Warriors win 67-38

-Kade Moffit’s 19 send O’Gorman back to state with a convincing 71-41 victory over Pierre

-Aberdeen becomes the only road team to win, defeating host Rapid City Central 57-52 behind 16 points from Alec Voegele

The other qualifiers for the state tournament were:

-Yankton (78-50 over Douglas

-Harrisburg (58-42 over Spearfish)

-Brandon Valley (82-50 over Rapid City Stevens)

-Mitchell (66-40 over Watertown)

