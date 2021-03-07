Coyote Men Crush Western Illinois In Quarterfinals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The University of South Dakota men’s basketball team is moving on to the Summit League Tournament Semifinals for the first time in three years.

The second-seed Coyotes easily dispatched Western Illinois 86-69 in the quarterfinals on Saturday night at the Sanford Pentagon.

Though Stanley Umude led all scorers with 24 points he had plenty of help from a Coyote team trying to fill the void of AJ Plitzuweit’s season-ending leg injury. Xavier Fuller had a double-double with 20 points and ten rebounds. Tasos Kamateros scored 17 and Mason Archambault added 12.

After giving up the game’s first three points the Coyotes took complete control and built a 43-30 halftime advantage. The Leathernecks never got any closer than seven in the second half.

The Coyotes will play in the Monday night semifinal at 8:45 PM. They await the winner of tomorrow’s 8:45 PM quarterfinal between NDSU and Kansas City.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

