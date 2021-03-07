Advertisement

Nothing Upsetting For Jackrabbit Men In Quarterfinal Win Over Omaha

Doug Wilson’s 25 Lead The Way In 84-71 Victory
By Zach Borg and SDSU Athletics
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - All-Summit League performers Douglas Wilson and Baylor Scheierman spurred the South Dakota State men’s basketball team to an 84-71 win over Omaha in the opening round of the Summit League Championship Saturday night at the Sanford Pentagon.

Wilson, a senior from Des Moines, Iowa, poured in 25 points, distributed a career-high seven assists and blocked three shots. A sophomore from Aurora, Neb., Scheierman tallied his 13th double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds. He also dished out seven assists.

Matt Dentlinger added 14 points for the Jackrabbits (16-6) shot 53 percent (31-of-58) and assisted on 22 of the makes. They hit 14-of-15 at the free-throw line and committed a mere nine turnovers. Omaha, who fell to 5-20, shot 41 percent (27-of-65), made 11-of-26 3s and 6-of-9 free throws.

SDSU led most of a tightly-contested first half and held a 33-31 lead at the 2:31 mark. State closed the first by scoring seven in a row, four by Wilson, to carry a 40-31 edge into halftime.

Early in the second half the Jacks ran off eight straight points in a 90-second surge that capped a 13-2 run and essentially put the game away. A Scheierman steal led to a Luke Appel layup, Scheierman fed Matt Mims for a transition bucket, and then Scheierman blocked a shot and fed Mims whose alley-oop was slammed home by Wilson to punctuate the spurt with authority.

Notes

  • Wilson has scored 20 points in a game against every Summit League team he has faced this year.
  • Scheierman tied Mark Tetzlaff (1982-83) for the most double-doubles by a sophomore in school history (13)
  • SDSU entered the day second in the nation in 3-point percentage (40.2) and hit 8-of-19 in the game.
  • Wilson scored 20 points in a game for the 15th time in his career
  • Dentlinger scored in double figures for the eighth consecutive game.
  • Wilson’s three blocked shots is a season high.

Up Next

No. 1 seed SDSU advances to the semifinals to face either No. 4 Oral Roberts or No. 5 North Dakota. The Golden Eagles and Fighting Hawks play Sunday at 5:45 p.m. The Jacks meet the winner Monday at 5:45 p.m. All tournament games are being held in the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

