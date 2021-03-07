Advertisement

Protesters burn masks at Idaho Capitol rally against COVID-19 rules

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - At least a hundred people gathered at the front of the Idaho Capitol on Saturday to burn masks in a protest against measures taken to limit infections and deaths caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Some groups say mask mandates are a restriction of their freedoms. Health experts say they help slow the spread of the disease.

Videos posted on social media showed adults encouraging children to toss masks into a fire.

Republican Gov. Brad Little has never issued a statewide mask mandate, but seven counties and 11 cities have such mandates in place.

Visitors to the Capitol are asked to wear masks, but they’re not required and few Republican lawmakers wear them. A Republican lawmaker on Wednesday introduced legislation to prohibit mask mandates.

More than 170,000 Idaho residents have been infected with the virus, and nearly 1,900 have died.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: ABC A couple of friends from Holstein, IA pitch their company, Muff Waders, to the...
Iowa friends to appear on episode of ‘Shark Tank’ Friday
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Two people wanted by police are now facing drug charges following two foot pursuits in Sioux...
Two facing drug charges after wanted suspect flees from Sioux Falls police twice
61-year-old killed in one-vehicle rollover crash near Salem
Pepper Entertainment and KTWB are partnering to hold a country concert for frontline workers in...
Country concert to be held for frontline workers in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Sioux Falls School District reveal one year plan for student safety near Ben Reifel Middle School
Ben Reifel school crossing
Petition to expand Medicaid in South Dakota
South Dakota group starts petition to expand Medicaid in South Dakota
George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police officers...
Dozens rally before ex-officer put on trial in Floyd’s death
The Biden White House's America Rescue Plan gets through the Senate on a partisan vote.
Senate passes stimulus bill