South Dakota reaches 1,900 deaths due to COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - State health officials are reporting that South Dakota has reached 1,900 deaths due to complications from the coronavirus.

Officials on Sunday confirmed two new COVID-19-related deaths in the last day, a person in their 40s and a person in their 60s.

The COVID Tracking Project ranks South Dakota’s death count as the eighth highest per capita in the country at 215 deaths per 100,000 people.

The daily state report included 211 new infections, bringing the total to 113,589 positive tests since the start of the pandemic.

Active cases rose for a sixth straight day, from 2,109 to 2,158. Hospitalizations fell by two, to 72.

