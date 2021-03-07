Advertisement

South Dakota reaches 1,900 deaths due to COVID-19

SD COVID
SD COVID(Dakota News Now)
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - State health officials are reporting that South Dakota has reached 1,900 deaths due to complications from the coronavirus.

Officials on Sunday confirmed two new COVID-19-related deaths in the last day, a person in their 40s and a person in their 60s.

The COVID Tracking Project ranks South Dakota’s death count as the eighth highest per capita in the country at 215 deaths per 100,000 people.

The daily state report included 211 new infections, bringing the total to 113,589 positive tests since the start of the pandemic.

Active cases rose for a sixth straight day, from 2,109 to 2,158. Hospitalizations fell by two, to 72.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill that includes stimulus checks
New crosswalk sign to be added to the intersection of 41st and Manifold
Sioux Falls School District comes up with plan for dangerous crosswalk
It may sound like a weird combination even for dessert, cereal on pizza. But those toppings are...
Cereal on pizza making a buzz nationally and in the Hub City
Credit: ABC A couple of friends from Holstein, IA pitch their company, Muff Waders, to the...
Iowa friends to appear on episode of ‘Shark Tank’ Friday

Latest News

car crash
Officials identify man struck and killed while changing tire
Summit League Tournament experiences changes
Summit League Tournament experiences changes
Sioux Falls School District reveal one year plan for student safety near Ben Reifel Middle School
Ben Reifel school crossing
Petition to expand Medicaid in South Dakota
South Dakota group starts petition to expand Medicaid in South Dakota