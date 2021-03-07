Unity Christian’s Fourth Quarter Flurry Delivers 3A Title Over West Lyon

DES MOINES, IA (Dakota News Now) - Unity Christian outscored West Lyon 19-2 in the final quarter of the Iowa Girl’s 3A State Championship game to win the state title 48-31 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday afternoon.

Unity Christian (24-2) was led by Janie Schoonhoven’s game-high 17 points and 16 rebounds. Tyra Schuiteman also added 12 points.

Brooklyn Meyer led the Wildcats, who suffered their first loss of the year (24-1) with 12 points.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

