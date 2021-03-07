Warm and Breezy to Begin Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- It was another beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures despite some gusty winds. Most of us woke up to lows in the 30s and 40s, which is about 15-25 degrees above average for early March. We can expect two more days of temperatures in the 60s and some 70s before a pattern change midweek will bring us back to reality.

TONIGHT: A weak cold front will continue to advance east through the evening. High pressure will slide in for tonight, giving us a mainly clear sky and calming our winds. That will lead to a cooler night ahead but it’ll still be about 10-15 degrees above average for early March. Winds will become light out of the NW shifting to the ENE overnight with lows in the 20s and 30s.

MONDAY: We’ll start the day with sunshine but clouds will increase into the afternoon as a warm front slowly approaches from the southwest. By afternoon skies will become partly to mostly cloudy. Winds will begin light out of the E and ENE, but will shift to the SE and become breezy at 10-25 mph with higher gusts. Highs will once again climb well into the 60s. Clouds will slowly decrease Monday night but winds will still be gusty out of the S and SSE. Lows will only fall back into the 40s.

TUESDAY: The warm weather will continue along with the strong southerly winds. A cold front will begin to approach in the afternoon from the west so winds will begin to shift to the W and NW, but that will keep high temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Areas to the east will likely see 70s, including Sioux Falls and Yankton. Heading into Tuesday night, low pressure will slide to the northeast into North Dakota and the cold front advances east. After midnight, rain showers will begin to move in to the southern parts of South Dakota. Some wet snow may mix in across central South Dakota early Wednesday morning. Lows range from around 30 west to the low 40s east.

WEDNESDAY: Rain showers will be likely throughout the day, but should become more intermittent in the afternoon. Areas across central and northern South Dakota could see snow mix in from time to time, but accumulations look to be under an inch if any sticks to the ground. Conditions will improve Wednesday night as higher pressure settles in. Highs will only be in the 30s and 40s with lows in the 20s.

THURSDAY AND BEYOND: Sunshine will return to round out the week into the weekend with highs in the 40s to low 50s. Heading into the early parts of the following week, models are trying to bring in a chance of snow, rain and wintry mix showers but each model run continues to show inconsistencies. As of now, i’m mentioning the chance for some precipitation Monday and Tuesday, but know this will change in the days to come. The latest Climate Prediction Center 8-14 day outlooks, which runs from March 15-21 continue to show a cooler and drier weather pattern.

