Agua Fresh brings healthy options to downtown Sioux Falls and Brookings

Agua Fresh, Sioux Falls, SD
Agua Fresh, Sioux Falls, SD(Scott Engen)
By Scott Engen
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When Sinan Taskin moved to the Midwest from Turkey he struggled to find healthy options that fit his diet.

Coupling that with his desire to be an entrepreneur, Taskin decided it was time to drop his career as an engineer to pursue his own venture.

“I always wanted to create my own brand, like I want to create something,” Taskin, owner of Agua Fresh, said.

What started out in the Empire Mall, Agua Fresh has now turned into a downtown Sioux Falls staple, and even expanded to Main Avenue in Brookings.

“We have a lot of young kids, they’re just loving the concept and they’re all about healthy eating,” Taskin said. “It’s going great, I can’t complain.”

Agua Fresh specializes in their fresh dishes, like smoothies, salads, and wraps.

“While I was putting my menu together, from the books that I read, I was always putting the nutritional values and all the ingredients together to try and make the best taste.”

His restaurant was impacted, like so many others, during the pandemic, but there was one thing that pulled him through.

“Our community always helped us, they supported us, and they came and they got their food from us. And, it was the same in Brookings,” Taskin said.

The adventure of entrepreneurship has kept him going.

“I just love it,” Taskin said. “I love having a restaurant and creating something, when I put something new on the menu and it amazes people that feeds me.”

To see a full list of menu items from Agua Fresh, click here.

