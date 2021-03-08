Advertisement

Coyote Men Handle Injury Adversity Well In First Summit League Tournament Test

USD dominates Western Illinois to advance to semifinals
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After giving up the game’s first three points the Coyote men took control of their quarterfinal with Western Illinois, building a 13 point halftime lead and never looking back en route to an 86-69 victory last night at the Sanford Pentagon.

The Coyotes told us leading up to the game that a week of practice was key in trying to fill the void left by AJ Plitzuweit after his season ending leg injury, and they were also without the services of top reserve Nikola Zizic.

Despite that USD had four in double figures, shot 55 percent from the field and 8-17 from distance.

South Dakota faces the winner of tonight’s UMKC/NDSU quarterfinal tomorrow at 8:45 PM in the semifinals.

