Coyote Women Show Growth In Return To Sanford Pentagon

USD defeats Oral Roberts 89-66 in Summit Quarterfinals
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On a day in which top seed South Dakota State was shocked by Omaha, there was nothing upsetting for the defending Summit League Tournament champion Coyotes in their 89-66 win over Oral Roberts.

If anything this game showed just how far the Coyotes have come since they last played in the Sanford Pentagon at the Crossover Classic in November.

While the usual suspects like Hannah Sjerven and Chloe Lamb had their customary big games, four were in double figures with youngsters like Maddie Krull and Macy Guebert making big contributions.

USD will face North Dakota State in the semifinals tomorrow at 2:45 PM. The Bison defeated Denver 79-67 in today’s quarterfinals.

Omaha and Western Illinois will play in the first semifinal tomorrow at 11:45 AM.

