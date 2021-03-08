Deadline approaching for elderly, disabled South Dakotans to apply for property tax relief

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Elderly and disabled South Dakotans have until April 1 to apply for property tax relief under a state benefits program.

Under the Assessment Freeze for the Elderly and Disabled Program, a qualifying homeowner’s property assessment is prevented from increasing for tax purposes. If the actual value of the home increases, the homeowner still pays property taxes on the lower value.

To be eligible for the Assessment Freeze for the Elderly and Disabled Program, individuals must meet the following qualifications:

Have income of less than $29,565.46 for a single-member household or less than $36,956.82 for a multiple-member household.

Have owned or retained a life estate in a single-family dwelling for at least one year and have been a resident of South Dakota for at least one year.

Have resided in the single-family dwelling for at least 200 days of the previous calendar year

Be 65 years of age or older or disabled (as defined by the Social Security Act)

Un-remarried widows/widowers of those who previously qualified for the program may still qualify in some circumstances.

The valuation limit for the program is $202,943 or more of full and true value, meaning that properties valued above the limit are not eligible unless the applicant has previously qualified.

Applications must be submitted to your local county treasurer’s office by the April 1 deadline. Applications are available at your local county treasurer’s offices or can be printed from the Department of Revenue’s website at https://sddor.seamlessdocs.com/f/pt38. For more information, visit https://dor.sd.gov/individuals/taxes/property-tax/relief-programs/#freeze or call at 1-800-829-9188.

