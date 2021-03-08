EmBe announces new CEO

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Board of Directors at EmBe announced Kerri Tietgen will be the organization’s new CEO. She was most recently the founder and operator of KT Consulting. She worked with a range of organizations in private, non-profit, and for-profit sectors.

“I am humbled and honored to join the EmBe team. I have always admired the organization, the mission and the team of individuals who carry out that mission. Amongst all of the uncertainty in the world today, EmBe’s proven track record of excellence and leadership in our community, sets us up perfectly to be part of the solution. Change, healing, and transformation begins in the home and EmBe’s mission of empowering women and families is a vital piece of the puzzle.” Tietgen said.

Tietgen got her Master’s Degree from the University of South Dakota and has a passion for people and bringing teams together.

“Her vision, values and philosophies align with those most important to EmBe. As we celebrate our 100-year milestone this year, we believe that Kerri’s leadership will set the tone for another 100 years of success for the organization not only in Sioux Falls, but across the state of South Dakota,” Alex Halbach said. Halbach is the EmBe Board Chair.

She starts in her new role on March 22nd. EmBe is a non-profit that serves women and families of all definitions through various programs and services that aim to empower and enrich.

