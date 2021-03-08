Advertisement

Great Bear Ski Valley says goodbye to “Old Red”

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Snirtfest is an end-of-season festival head at Great Bear annually to end the season, but this year they’re also saying goodbye to “Old Red.”

The chairlift was installed in 1981 and 40 years later the staff at Great Bear have decided it’s time for an upgrade.

“I’ve been out here since the mid 80′s and I spent a lot of time on that chair,” said Bob Solomon, a skier at Great Bear.

“Old Red” hasn’t always run the best.

“When I first came out here in the early 90′s that chair was breaking down everyday,” said Dan Grider, Great Bear’s general manager.

Even with the issues, the chair will be missed.

“There have been thousands and thousands of people that have ridden that chair,” said Grider

Staff and members of the community are looking towards the future.

“The new chair that’s coming in is going to be excellent for Great Bear, and excellent for the community,” said Solomon.

The process of construction for the new lift will begin Monday.

