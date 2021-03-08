Advertisement

Holland’s Hat Trick Leads Aberdeen To Second Straight Girl’s State Hockey Title

Cougars defeat Sioux Falls Flyers 5-2
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kaitlyn Holland scored the first three goals of the South Dakota Girl’s State Hockey Championship with Danielle Podoll scoring the final two in the third to seal the Aberdeen Cougars 5-2 win over the Sioux Falls Flyers on Sunday afternoon in Watertown. It’s the second consecutive title for the Cougars.

Holland tallied twice in the first period and early in the second to stake Aberdeen to a 3-0 lead. Sioux Falls rallied late in the period with goals form Gwyneth Winter and Kaija Mork just seven seconds apart.

The Flyers couldn’t get a third period equalizer, though, with Podoll netting a power play and empty net goal late in the third to finish things.

Ava Myhre stopped 18 shots in net for Aberdeen while Riley VanderEsch saved 31 shots for Sioux Falls.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

The South Dakota Boy’s State Hockey Tournament is next week in Sioux Falls.

