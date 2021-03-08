Levitt at the Falls plans the return of live music in Summer 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The warmer weather in early March has many thinking about summer and after taking a break in 2020, live music will be returning to the Levitt at the Falls in June.

“After a year off, a surprise year off we weren’t expecting to be dark, it just feels like a fresh start,” said Levitt at the Falls Executive Director Nancy Halverson.

The Levitt will host 40 concerts this upcoming summer beginning in June, “Our first concert will be on June 11th and it’s going to feature Grammy award-winning Ranky Tanky,” Halverson said.

Concerts will be every weekend until September 11th, and the Levitt is teaming up with Sanford in which they have a COVID safety plan in place.

“Essentially it kind of is scaffolded, so we have the strictest precautions should we need to be there, but then as it gets better and more people get their shots, we can kind of lighten up and get back to just open concerts on the lawn,” Halverson added.

La Luna Café sits across the street from the Levitt, and is looking forward to what the crowd and music brings to the Northern edge of downtown.

“I think a lot of people still don’t know about this part of town, how it’s been growing. I think it’ll be good not just for us but our neighboring businesses too because a lot of people that are walking by may not know about us or the other businesses here, and they’ll see it and hopefully they’ll be interested enough to come by,” said La Luna Café Manager Salvador Jaimes.

With live music at the Levitt just months away, organizers say this event this summer is more important than ever before.

“Feels even more important than it did in 2019. When we were here in 2019 it was about joy and building community, now it’s about healing and it’s about bringing our community back together in a safe really incredible way and we’re just really looking forward to that,” said Halverson.

The Levitt adds they will be releasing the full summer lineup on April 29th.

