Medical marijuana debate continues as legislature enters home stretch

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota lawmakers will have to settle on a compromise of some sort with medical marijuana this week.

A bill is in play that would delay the implementation of the ballot driven issue until January 1.

Senate Minority Leader Troy Heinert (D, Mission) tells WNAX details are lacking to help those with medical issues, like patients currently battling cancer.

Assistant Senate Majority Leader Mike Diedrich (R, Rapid City) says legislators are looking for a balance, and they to make sure the program runs safely.

Democratic Representative Linda Duba of Sioux Falls says the two sides seem far apart.

The initiative passed by voters last November called for the new law to be in place by July 1.

