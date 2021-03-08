Advertisement

Mitchell man killed in rollover crash identified

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities have released the name of the man killed in a single-vehicle crash near Salem.

Sixty-one-year-old Mark Tuton of Mitchell died in last week’s crash, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Troopers say Tuton was driving a pickup when he crashed into the ditch at a rural intersection northwest of Salem. His vehicle rolled, and he was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was involved in the crash. Authorities say he was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash happened sometime late Thursday night or early Friday morning.

