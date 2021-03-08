Advertisement

Nervous Wait Till Selection Monday For SDSU Women After “Clunker” In Summit Quarterfinals

Jacks hope resume will warrant an at-large bid into NCAA Tournament
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Summit League Women’s Basketball Tournament has been turned on its head thanks to one of the biggest upsets in the history of the event.

After rolling through the regular season unbeaten, the top-seed and 21st ranked South Dakota State Jackrabbits were shut down by 6-12 Omaha 52-40.

Without Myah Selland (out with a season-ending leg injury) the Jacks had almost no post presence, scoring just 12 points in the paint with Omaha blocking five shots.
The Rabbits also turned the ball over 20 times while making just 13 shots.

It’s a complete departure from the way SDSU had played in winning 18 straight, and now they’ll nervously have to wait to see if they’ll get an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament a week from tomorrow.

