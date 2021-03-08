Northern State Earns Top Seed & Bye In Central Regional

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though it’s Selection Sunday for Division Two basketball there’s no drama up in Aberdeen for the Northern State men.

The Wolves cut down the nets last Sunday after winning their fourth straight NSIC Tournament Title. They knew they were in the Central Regional and would be hosting regardless of the NSIC Tournament outcome, and they hope it’s the first of three such celebrations to come.

For this team it’s really all about winning a national title, an opportunity they didn’t get last year when the COVID-19 pandemic put an early end to their 26-6 season.

With a feeling of unfinished business, Northern’s been even better this season at 18-1.

The Central Region bracket was officially unveiled late Sunday night with Northern getting the top seed and a bye into the semifinals on Sunday, March 14th. Northern State will play an NSIC foe as the quarterfinal on Saturday pits MSU-Moorhead and Wayne State against each other.

The other side of the bracket features defending National Champion Northwest Missouri State, Washburn and Central Missouri.

The Central Region Championship will be played on Tuesday, March 16th.

Host Northern State is top seed (Dakota News Now)

Click on the video viewer to hear from Wolves’ head coach Saul Phillips!

CORRECTION-At the time this segment aired during our 10 PM sportscast the NCAA’s official website listed the semifinals as March 13th. This story reflects the corrected bracket released by Northern State.

