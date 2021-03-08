Pursuit ends in crash outside Hartford school

HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person airlifted to a hospital after a pursuit ended in a crash near a school in southeast South Dakota.

Authorities say law enforcement officers were involved in a pursuit with a vehicle Monday morning, though few details about the pursuit have been released. The chase ended around 8:30 a.m. in a two-vehicle crash in front of West Central High School in Hartford.

One person was taken to a hospital in a helicopter, according to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office. Their condition has not been released.

No other details about the incident have been released.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

