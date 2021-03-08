Advertisement

Pursuit ends in crash outside Hartford school

Authorities respond to a crash outside West Central High School in Hartford on March 8.
Authorities respond to a crash outside West Central High School in Hartford on March 8.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person airlifted to a hospital after a pursuit ended in a crash near a school in southeast South Dakota.

Authorities say law enforcement officers were involved in a pursuit with a vehicle Monday morning, though few details about the pursuit have been released. The chase ended around 8:30 a.m. in a two-vehicle crash in front of West Central High School in Hartford.

One person was taken to a hospital in a helicopter, according to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office. Their condition has not been released.

No other details about the incident have been released.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

car crash
Officials identify man struck and killed while changing tire
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
SD COVID
South Dakota reaches 1,900 deaths due to COVID-19
This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of...
Race, title and anguish: Meghan and Harry explain royal rift
Petition to expand Medicaid in South Dakota
South Dakota group starts petition to expand Medicaid in South Dakota

Latest News

Agua Fresh, Sioux Falls, SD
Agua Fresh brings healthy options to downtown Sioux Falls and Brookings
FILE
Deadline approaching for elderly, disabled South Dakotans to apply for property tax relief
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with killing George Floyd.
Jury selection on pause for ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death
Legalizing Medical Marijuana in South Dakota
Medical marijuana debate continues as legislature enters home stretch
Snirtfest is an end-of-season festival head at Great Bear annually to end the season, but this...
Great Bear Ski Valley says goodbye to “Old Red”