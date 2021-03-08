Advertisement

Remaining Warm... For Now

Rain and a Wintry Mix Returning Wednesday
By Tyler Roney
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 4:17 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We knew this nice weather wasn’t going to be lasting for much longer... but we do have one more nice day ahead of us. Lows will be mild overnight and only be down to the 40′s as breezy conditions stick around overnight and into Tuesday. Highs will be well into the 70′s nearly everywhere for Tuesday with sunshine!

A strong cold front will be moving through Tuesday night and into Wednesday which will drop temperatures by about 20 to 30 degrees. A wintry mix will occur in central and western South Dakota and we’ll mainly stay as rain in southeastern South Dakota and into parts of Minnesota and Iowa. Snow accumulations look to primarily be in far western South Dakota with some isolated minor accumulations possible in central and southern South Dakota.

Highs will be in the mid 40′s for the end of the week with sunshine returning for Thursday and Friday. Heading into this upcoming weekend, highs will stay in the upper 40′s to near 50 on Saturday with partly cloudy skies, but yet another system will be on the way for Sunday which will look to bring another wintry mix to the area. Snowfall accumulations will be possible, but the system is still too far out to pinpoint exact totals.

High temperatures will continue to fall to the 30′s and lower 40′s by next week...

