Advertisement

SDSU Men End Summit Quarterfinal Futility

Jackrabbits on to semifinals for first time since 2018 after 84-71 win over Omaha
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Jackrabbit men’s basketball team handled their business in Saturday’s Summit League Tournament Quarterfinals with an 84-71 win over Omaha.

It ends a two year string in which State was upset in the quarterfinals as the one and two seed. One big difference this year compared to last was the presence of Douglas Wilson. After missing last year’s Tournament he scored a game high 25 last night

His loss late in the season last year is one reason Eric Henderson says this team has had more time to gel and build chemistry.

The Jacks get the winner of tonight’s Oral Roberts/UND quarterfinal in the semifinals tomorrow at the Sanford Pentagon at 5:45 PM.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

car crash
Officials identify man struck and killed while changing tire
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill that includes stimulus checks
New crosswalk sign to be added to the intersection of 41st and Manifold
Sioux Falls School District comes up with plan for dangerous crosswalk
It may sound like a weird combination even for dessert, cereal on pizza. But those toppings are...
Cereal on pizza making a buzz nationally and in the Hub City

Latest News

Leads Aberdeen to 5-2 State Hockey Title win
Holland’s Hat Trick Leads Aberdeen To Second Straight Girl’s State Hockey Title
Advances to Summit Semifinals
Coyote Men Handle Injury Adversity Well In First Summit League Tournament Test
During 89-66 win over Oral Roberts in Summit Quarterfinals
Coyote Women Show Growth In Return To Sanford Pentagon
Warriors advance to state
BOYS AA SODAK 16: Roosevelt, Washington, O’Gorman & Aberdeen Punch Their Tickets To State