SDSU Men End Summit Quarterfinal Futility

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Jackrabbit men’s basketball team handled their business in Saturday’s Summit League Tournament Quarterfinals with an 84-71 win over Omaha.

It ends a two year string in which State was upset in the quarterfinals as the one and two seed. One big difference this year compared to last was the presence of Douglas Wilson. After missing last year’s Tournament he scored a game high 25 last night

His loss late in the season last year is one reason Eric Henderson says this team has had more time to gel and build chemistry.

The Jacks get the winner of tonight’s Oral Roberts/UND quarterfinal in the semifinals tomorrow at the Sanford Pentagon at 5:45 PM.

