Advertisement

South Dakota House passes potential impeachment of Attorney General Ravnsborg

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is seen here in part of hours of tape released by...
South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is seen here in part of hours of tape released by the South Dakota Department of Public Safety discussing with investigators what happened the night he struck and killed Joe Boever just outside of Highmore, SD.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota House has passed a bill that could allow them to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

House Bill 7001 will let lawmakers determine if the impeachment of Ravnsborg is necessary following the legal case against him. Legislators originally brought forth two articles of impeachment but the impeachment resolution was amended in committee. Lawmakers say the amendment will “allow due process.”

MORE: South Dakota House dodges impeachment, cites pending litigation

Ravnsborg is facing three misdemeanor charges after authorities say he struck and killed 55-year-old Joseph Boever with his vehicle in September.

MORE: Initial court appearance scheduled for South Dakota AG Ravnsborg in fatal crash

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

car crash
Officials identify man struck and killed while changing tire
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Authorities respond to a crash outside West Central High School in Hartford on March 8.
Pursuit ends in crash outside Hartford school
Mitchell man killed in rollover crash identified
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says

Latest News

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with killing George Floyd.
Jury selection on pause for ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death
South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)
Transgender sports bill passes South Dakota Senate, heads to Gov. Noem’s desk
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine filling a needle for administering the vaccine. Feb. 17, 2021
More than 10% of Minnesotans have had a virus vaccination
The Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines in 2019. (Randy Dircks/KCRG)
Iowa Dems ponder strategies amid GOP-forced voting changes