South Dakota House passes potential impeachment of Attorney General Ravnsborg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota House has passed a bill that could allow them to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

House Bill 7001 will let lawmakers determine if the impeachment of Ravnsborg is necessary following the legal case against him. Legislators originally brought forth two articles of impeachment but the impeachment resolution was amended in committee. Lawmakers say the amendment will “allow due process.”

Ravnsborg is facing three misdemeanor charges after authorities say he struck and killed 55-year-old Joseph Boever with his vehicle in September.

