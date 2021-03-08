Advertisement

South Dakota reports 90 COVID-19 recoveries Monday as state surpasses 1,900 deaths

(Dakota news now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 11 new COVID-19 cases Monday as deaths surpass 1,900 over the weekend.

Throughout the pandemic, 113,596 South Dakotans have tested positive for the coronavirus. 109,628 of those cases are considered recovered by the department of health. The state reported 90 recoveries Monday bringing active cases down to 2,067 after they rose for six straight days.

Over the weekend, the state reached 1,900 deaths related to COVID-19. The state reported another death on Monday.

Current hospitalizations decreased to 67, overall 6,708 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized due to the virus.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 30% of the state’s population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 92,007 South Dakotans have received both doses needed for maximum immunization.

