Transgender sports bill passes South Dakota Senate, heads to Gov. Noem’s desk

South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)
South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)(DAKOTA NEWS NOW)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota legislature has passed a bill that will prohibit transgender women and girls from playing sports on teams that match their gender identity.

House Bill 1217 was passed on Monday and now heads to Governor Noem’s desk. Opponents call the bill an attempt to “solve a problem that doesn’t exist” and say it violates the U.S. Constitution.

“In an attempt to ‘level the playing field,’ House Bill 1217 excludes an entire group of women and girls from meaningful participation in sports,” said Jett Jonelis, ACLU of South Dakota advocacy manager. “House Bill 1217 isn’t about protecting fairness in women’s sports. It’s about erasing and excluding trans people from participation in all aspects of public life.”

Governor Noem tweeted praising its passage and signals her intent to sign it into law.

The ACLU of South Dakota, the South Dakota High School Activities Association, the Sioux Falls Sports Authority, the South Dakota Board of Regents, the School Administrators of South Dakota, and The Transformation Project all oppose the bill.

