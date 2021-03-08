Warm and Breezy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ll start off your work week with sunshine but clouds will increase into the afternoon as a warm front slowly approaches from the southwest. By this afternoon, we’ll be partly to mostly cloudy. The wind will pick up and we could see gusts around 30 mph. Highs will once again climb well into the 60s.

The warm weather will continue along with the strong southerly winds heading into Tuesday. Temperatures will be a little warmer, as well. Highs will be in the 70s for most of us. Heading into Tuesday night, we’ll see an increasing chance for showers to move through the region as a cold front moves through. Rain will be likely through the Wednesday, but should become more intermittent Wednesday afternoon. Areas across central and northern South Dakota could see snow mix in from time to time, but accumulations look to be under an inch if any sticks to the ground.

Sunshine will return to round out the week and into the weekend with highs in the 40s to low 50s. By the beginning of next week, we may see a little light rain or light snow move through the region, but chances look slim right now. Highs across the region will stay in the 40s for most of us.

