A pair of Howard basketball standouts have had great senior seasons for the Tigers

HOWARD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Some kids have a summer vacation. Others like Sam Aslesen and Tisyn Spader spend time learning how to play together on the basketball court.

“I met him my freshman year playing summer basketball and we were just friends right away. He shoots the ball, he gets to the rim, plays defense really well. That might be his best thing. We just compliment each other really nice.” Howard Senior Forward Sam Aslesen says.

They’d team up again at Howard prior to their junior year when Aslesen moved from Elk Point.

“We kind of worked on chemistry that summer. Everything just started clicking for us. He’s constantly talking on the defensive end, making sure we know where everybody’s at. And then his athleticism. He can jump up, get up higher than anyone in the gym.” Howard Senior Guard Tisyn Spader says.

Though Spader had established himself as the Tigers top scorer, there was no problem sharing the ball.

“They’re so good on the offensive end, they’re so good on the defensive end. I always say it’s nice when your best players are your hardest workers. And they compliment each other so well.” Howard Head Coach Nick Koepsell says.

And as a result the two shared the load in helping the Tigers win 35 games over their last two years, with each topping 1,000 career points.

“We pretty much know where each other is at at all times on the court. It’s just really fun to play with him.” Sam says.

Though they’re high school careers are done, their Tigers stripes will turn to blue and white when they begin playing at Dakota Weselyan next year.

“I don’t think they would admit it but, I think as soon as Sam committed there, that kind of urged Tisyn a little bit more.” Koepsell says.

“All the hours that we’ve put in the gym together, just us alone, we know where each other is going to be at like the back of our hand honestly.” Tisyn says.

Where the GPAC will learn how dynamic a duo they are.

Zach Borg, Dakota News Now.

