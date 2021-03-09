Boyden Hull boys roll to quarterfinal win at State 3-A in Des Moines

DES MOINES, IA (Dakota News Now) -Boyden-Hull got more of a game than they expected in round one. The Comets got a good game from Tanner TeSlaa who had a big game with 19 points.

South Central Calhoun led by as many as nine in the first half. But Boyden Hull took control after intermission. They led by 7 at the break and went on to win 74-48.

Marcus Kelderman had 16 in the first half - 27 for the game. The Comets advance to the semi’s 74-48.

“It’s a lot of fun to be able to come down here and play,” said senior Marcus Kelderman. “It’s nothing extremely new or a new game. But the atmosphere is just great to play down here.”

“We had a slow start but we knew we weren’t playing like we could,” said junior Tanner Te Slaa. “We knew if we just got to playing like we were capable of we would be fine.”

The Comets will play in the semi’s on Thursday morning.

