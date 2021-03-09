Advertisement

Breeder creates snake covered in smiley face emojis

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – S-s-s-say cheese.

A snake was bred with three smiley faces on it.

The breeder says it happened by accident.

Justin Kobylka was trying to achieve a specific color pattern, but instead, the lavender albino piebald ball python’s markings ended up looking like emoji smiley faces

Unique patterns on snakes can occur naturally due to recessive gene mutations, but snakes like Kobylka’s would not likely be found in nature.

In the end, the breeder is the one with a big smile on his face.

Kobylka’s “happy” accident sold for around $6,000.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities respond to a crash outside West Central High School in Hartford on March 8.
West Central student airlifted after pursuit ends in crash
Mitchell man killed in rollover crash identified
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)
Transgender sports bill passes South Dakota Senate, heads to Gov. Noem’s desk
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says

Latest News

This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of...
UK palace ends silence on Harry, Meghan racism allegations
Parents have concerns over the safety of in-person schooling.
Black families wary of sending children back to in-person school
In this Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 photo, riot fencing and razor wire reinforce the security zone...
Pentagon set to OK extending Guard deployment at Capitol
After a year of being cooped up, many may be eager to seek solace in a spring break trip and...
Don’t travel for spring break, CDC says, fearing another surge