Governor: More Minnesotans eligible for coronavirus vaccine

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Gov. Tim Walz says Minnesota is expanding eligibility for the coronavirus vaccine after reaching its goal of inoculating at least 70% of people ages 65 and older.

The state will expand eligibility to the next two phases of Minnesotans at once, encompassing about 1.8 million people, starting Wednesday.

Walz said Tuesday they include people with underlying health conditions and those at risk of workplace exposure, including about 45,000 people who work at food processing plants.

He says the state expects to have 70% of seniors vaccinated by Wednesday, and that he feels a “real sense of urgency” to ramp up vaccination efforts.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.