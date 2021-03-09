Heavy police presence spotted near downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police are on the scene of an incident near downtown Sioux Falls.

Officers Were called to the area of 15th Street and Duluth Avenue at around 4 pm. Dakota News Now has a crew at the scene that confirms the heavy police presence. One person was taken away in handcuffs.

One ambulance left the scene without emergency lights.

This is a developing story, stay with Dakota News Now for the latest updates.

