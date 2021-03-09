Heavy police presence spotted near downtown Sioux Falls
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police are on the scene of an incident near downtown Sioux Falls.
Officers Were called to the area of 15th Street and Duluth Avenue at around 4 pm. Dakota News Now has a crew at the scene that confirms the heavy police presence. One person was taken away in handcuffs.
One ambulance left the scene without emergency lights.
This is a developing story, stay with Dakota News Now for the latest updates.
