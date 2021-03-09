Helpline Center offering Lyft rides for COVID-19 vaccine appointments

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Since the COVID-19 vaccine became available, staff at the 211 Helpline Center have been busy helping folks with their COVID-19 vaccine questions. They’ve answered over 3,200 since the beginning of January. Now the organization is also helping get people to and from their vaccine appointments.

Not everyone has access to transportation. which can cause a barrier when it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccine. So the Helpline Center has partnered with the South Dakota Department of Health to offer free Lyft rides for COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

“We want to help the community and our residents as much as possible through this tough time and it seems like we’re on that final stretch of finally making it to the vaccine. So we want to make sure that people who are interested in receiving the vaccine are able to get to vaccine appointments,” said Betsy Schuster, Vice President of Program Development at the Helpline Center.

This service is available to those who fall within the phase 1 priority groups. Once you have your vaccine appointment booked you can call 2-1-1. From there Helpline Center staff will help you schedule your free Lyft ride.

Cities where this service is available include Aberdeen, Brookings, Pierre, Rapid City, Watertown, And Sioux Falls. Those within 20 miles of these communities can also use the service.

For Lyft drivers, it’ll seem like business as usual.

“They just see that someone needs to get picked up at X,Y, Z address and be delivered here. And the payment is all behind the scenes taken care of through scheduling through 211. And so it’s just a really nice, seamless way to get to that vaccine appointment,” said Schuster.

Rides can be scheduled up to seven days out from your appointment. Staff asks that folks schedule their ride at least 24-hours in advance.

“And if you need to cancel you just call us back or you can cancel through a text message that the system sends you if you receive text messages,” said Schuster.

Staff have already received a few questions about vaccines and transportation, so they expect folks to utilize this free service.

“I think the pandemic has taught all of us that innovation comes in unique ways and we’ve all had to change this past year and so how can we continue to adapt to our new environment? And that is what we’re working to do with this program. So we are just excited to offer it,” said Schuster.

Folks can schedule a maximum of four rides.

