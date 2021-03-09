NDSU Men Rally Past USD In Summit Semifinals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The shorthanded South Dakota Coyotes were 7:12 away from reaching the Summit League Tournament Championship, leading two-time defending champion North Dakota State 66-57.

That’s when the Bison showed their championship mettle, outscoring USD the rest of the way 22-9 to win 79-75. NDSU will face Oral Roberts for the Summit League Tournament Championship tomorrow at 8 PM.

Stanley Umude led USD with 23 points. Xavier Fuller added 19 with Tasos Kamateros and Kruz Perrot-Hunt each scoring 14.

Rocky Kreuser led NDSU with 20.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

