One More Gorgeous Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have one more absolutely gorgeous day on tap, so make sure you enjoy it! High temperatures for most of us will be in the 70s this afternoon. We may set a few record high temperatures today! It will be a little breezy, too. Wind gusts around 30 mph will be possible. Clouds will start to increase this afternoon and evening, as well.

A strong cold front will start to slide through the region tonight bringing big changes to the forecast. Highs Wednesday will be stuck in the anywhere from the mid to upper 30s in the north to the mid 40s in the south. That cold front will also bring a chance of some rain returning to the tri-state area, as well as some snow for parts of central and northern South Dakota. Most snow accumulation will be minor, but we may see a couple pockets of some higher amounts, especially out west. Any snow should swap to rain during the afternoon.

The sun will come back out for the end of the week and the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 40s and we may even crack 50 on Saturday. There’s a slight chance we could see a few showers or flurries Sunday with highs dropping into the 30s. Most of next week looks like we’ll have highs in the mid to upper 30s with just a slight chance of precip on Tuesday.

