Radar out at NWS Aberdeen for scheduled maintenance

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As part of upgrades across numerous National Weather Service offices across the nation, the radar at the Aberdeen office will be out for the coming days as part of scheduled maintenance.

The work is part of the National Weather Service’s push to upgrade radars across the country built in the 90′s. A new pedestal will be placed on top of the tower, which rotates and moves the radar itself.

Kelly Serr, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist at NWS Aberdeen said the upgrade will help keep the radar operating as expected for a planned 20 years. She said it’s an exciting project not only for their staff but for the region.

“Just the enormity of this project is really cool from a meteorologist standpoint too. Just this huge, massive equipment is going to be pulled apart, and we’ve never seen anything like that, so. We will be sharing photos and videos with everyone,” Serr said.

Serr said that while the radar is down, it won’t stop their office from gathering data and resources from other methods to provide updates and forecasts. And they’ll be able to pool together help from neighboring offices.

“We have access to all the surrounding radars. All of them in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota that also covers parts of the area. And so we’ll be utilizing those.”

Moving the pedestal and the dome will come out to about 24,000 pounds of equipment being raised and lowered, so weather will have to be as best as it can for work to start.

“So it can’t have a lot of wind. We have to make sure everyone’s very safe, both for the climbers who climb up there, as well as the crane operator,” Serr said.

But Serr said the forecast is looking to cooperate this week, and that’s a relief as there isn’t much room for adjustment.

“Unfortunately we have to schedule these three years in advance. So we couldn’t quite pinpoint the forecast exactly. But it’s looking like a pretty good week.”

The radar was shut off Monday morning, as is expected to come back in 10 to 12 days. Crews are expected to hoist up all the new equipment Thursday, as weather and wind speeds permit.

