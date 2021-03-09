Advertisement

Sheriff honors driver who saved kids from burning Lennox school bus

A Lennox School District employee was honored by the Lincoln County Sheriff for his actions...
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Lennox School District employee was honored by the Lincoln County Sheriff for his actions when a school bus full of kids caught on fire last month.

Lennox School District Transportation Director Russ Nelson was transporting school children on February 10, when the bus caught on fire. Authorities say Nelson’s quick actions during the incident help the children get off the bus safely.

Nelson receiving the Sheriff’s Gold Honor Challenge coin at Monday’s school board meeting. The children involved and their parents were in attendance.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office also presented the children with a Silver Honor Challenge coin for remaining calm during evacuating the bus.

On February 10, the school bus was just west of Worthing when the fire broke out at around 7 am. All 12 kids and Nelson were able to get off safely without any injuries.

A preliminary investigation determined the fire started in the engine.

