Sioux Empire Community Theatre prepares for second weekend of “The Odd Couple, Female Version”

The Sioux Empire Community Theatre presents "The Odd Couple, Female Version".
By Scott Engen
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the second time since the beginning of the pandemic, the Sioux Empire Community Theatre is back on stage.

Their presentation of “The Odd Couple, Female Version” is going on this weekend, March 11-14, at the Orpheum Theater in Sioux Falls.

“It’s a great show for us because we’re so strong in the female department, in terms of our volunteer actors,” Robin Bryne, Executive Director of the Sioux Empire Community Theatre, said.

The Neil Simon comic classic has been double cast to ensure actors are available for each performance.

“When you have two casts for the show, should one actor either test positive for covid or shield because they’ve been in contact with someone, we automatically have an understudy from the other cast ready to take over,” Bryne said.

It also adds diversity among the shows.

Director of the play Debbie Jones says each actor brings the characters to light in different ways.

“The women that we have cast, in both casts, are powerhouse, fantastic actors,” Jones said.

While limited seating is being implemented for the foreseeable future, those involved with the production are just excited to be doing what they love again.

“I like performing, I like giving people the opportunity to get away from where they were before, a chance to visit something different, experience something that they haven’t been able to experience before,” Ryan Harrison, an actor in the play, said.

“It’s not lost on any of us what a privilege it is to be doing what we’re doing right now,” Jones said.

And, the Sioux Empire Community Theatre is optimistic about the season ahead.

“I think going forward, with our next show Beauty and the Beast, we’re looking at a sellout show with Beauty and the Beast, we’ve already had to add extra dates for that and adjust the audience capacity slightly to create extra seating,” Bryne said.

Tickets for “The Odd Couple, Female Version” are on sale now. To purchase, click here.

Tickets for upcoming performances are also on sale.

