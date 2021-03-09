Advertisement

Sioux Falls Police: Vermillion man facing drug, gun charges

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Vermillion man is facing multiple charges after police received reports of a gunshot at a central Sioux Falls apartment on Monday.

Sioux Falls Police were called to an apartment building near W 11th Street and S. Duluth Avenue at around 4:30 pm. Tenants reported a gunshot had come from the apartment above them. Police say shotgun pellets had made their way into the tenants’ apartment.

Surveillance video showed a man leaving the scene carrying a large bag and putting it into a vehicle. Police searched the vehicle and found a shotgun, which had been reported stolen. Officers found marijuana and methamphetamine inside the apartment where the shot was fired.

Police say 33-year-old Casey Wellington Blaine returned to the scene and was arrested.

Blaine was charged with parole violation, drug charges, and charges related to the shooting.

Police say there were other people inside Blaine’s apartment at the time of the shooting but there were no injuries.

