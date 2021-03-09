Advertisement

South Dakota lawmakers begin redistricting amid uncertainty

(KSFY)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota lawmakers are taking their initial steps to redraw legislative districts. But they have been warned they will likely be working on a tight timeline and with census data that is less accurate than in previous years.

Lawmakers held their initial meeting in the nearly year-long process to discuss a timeline and potential pitfalls for redistricting.

The U.S. Census Bureau says it won’t be delivering data used for redrawing districts until the end of September. Instead of the months that lawmakers have had in previous years to pore over census data, they will only have weeks to meet a Dec. 1 deadline.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities respond to a crash outside West Central High School in Hartford on March 8.
West Central student airlifted after pursuit ends in crash
Mitchell man killed in rollover crash identified
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)
Transgender sports bill passes South Dakota Senate, heads to Gov. Noem’s desk
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says

Latest News

George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police officers...
At Chauvin trial, some in jury pool have sharp views on case
Sioux Falls Police: Vermillion man facing drug, gun charges
Iowa Hispanic group files lawsuit challenging new voting law
The new guidelines apply 2 weeks after a person has been fully vaccinated but the CDC still...
Governor: More Minnesotans eligible for coronavirus vaccine