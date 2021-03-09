South Dakota reports 157 new COVID-19 cases, 127 recoveries Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health has reported 157 new COVID-19 cases and 127 new recoveries on Tuesday.

The new cases bring the state total to 113,753, 109,755 of which are considered recovered by the department of health.

The state is also reporting an increase in active cases. Active cases rose by 30 from Monday to 2,097.

Current hospitalizations also increased slightly Tuesday. Currently, 71 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the virus. Overall, 6,725 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized.

The state says 30% of its population has been vaccinated. Out of the 170,208 people to receive the vaccine, 92,041 have received both shots needed to reach full immunization.

Over the weekend, South Dakota reached 1,900 COVID-19 deaths. The state recorded another death Monday. No new deaths were reported Tuesday.

