Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Wilmot High School senior keeps school a top priority

WILMOT, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Danielle DeGreef uses the words, ‘go-getter’ and ‘perfectionist’ to describe Madison Hulscher.

“At a young age, she knew what it takes to succeed and she always strives for it. She tries hard in her classes. She tries hard in everything she does, in extracurriculars, in sports, and just everything,” DeGreef said. “She’s very involved. I’d say probably the most involved kid in our school.”

Hulscher stays busy, but school is her priority.

“School comes first and do all that, and then once you have that balanced and you can do other things, do extracurriculars because it really makes your high school experience the best it could possibly be,” Hulscher said.

She’s involved in sports, acting, and oral interpreting, which she started in middle school. DeGreef said she moved up to varsity because she was so good.

“This year was very difficult because we had to be on Zoom for everything, so it’s just using a different platform than she was used to and she did it wonderfully,” DeGreef said.

She earned a superior medal in duet and humorous. Hulscher even went to state as a sophomore and earned a medal.

“It’s really busy and a lot of work, not home a lot, but the extracurriculars really make it worth it. They’re what’s most fun about high school,” Hulscher said.

She plans to attend SDSU in Brookings after she graduates. She’s unsure of what she will study, but she said maybe something in business.

For being named our Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week, she receives a $250 scholarship from Whetstone Valley Electric Cooperative, which is a local Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

