Winter Returns for Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We had a full week of beautiful weather across the area and now we’re about to see some major changes come in for Wednesday. A strong low pressure system and cold front will move through for Wednesday which is going to be bringing the return of accumulating snowfall for much of South Dakota.

Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for much of the area north and west of Sioux Falls. Widespread accumulations of 3 to 6 inches will be likely in places like Pierre and Aberdeen with some isolated higher totals in northeastern South Dakota. Sioux Falls and southeastern locations will mainly see rainfall during this event and avoid the accumulating snowfall. This will all end late Wednesday night.

Sunshine returns on Thursday and Friday and high temperatures will be much cooler. We’ll get into the mid to upper 40′s southeast, but in the locations with snow we’ll be in the upper 30′s to the lower 40′s. Saturday the sunshine will continue with highs warming up slightly even in the locations that will receive snow on Wednesday.

We’re tracking another storm system on Sunday and this looks to bring another round of accumulating snowfall to the area including Sioux Falls. Stay with your First Alert Weather Team as we track these storm systems!

