3 new deaths, 210 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Wednesday

The 7,000 additional vaccines will bring the states weekly allotment to over 25,000
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 210 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday as active cases increase.

The new cases bring the state total to 113,962, 109,944 of which are considered recovered by the department of health. Active cases increased by 17 from Tuesday to 2,114.

The state also reported three new COVID-19 related deaths. The state death toll is now at 1,904.

The percentage of the state that has received a vaccine remains at 30%. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 173,596 South Dakotans have received at least one shot of the vaccine. 94,919 South Dakotans have received both shots of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine needed for maximum effectiveness.

Current hospitalizations also increased slightly Wednesday. Currently, 73 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the virus. Overall, 6,736 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized.

