All of Group 1D eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in South Dakota

(Dakota news now)
By Vanessa Gomez
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon announced Wednesday morning on Dakota News Now that when it comes to vaccine distribution, everyone in Group 1D is able to make an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine now.

Malsam-Rysdon said the rest of that group includes teachers, staff in school settings, daycare providers, funeral workers, and university staff members. The reason the department of health is able to do this is because the staff is confident in the amount of vaccines South Dakota is receiving at the state level and through pharmacies.

South Dakota is in Phase 1 of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan. Others who are part of Group 1D in the plan are people over the age of 65, high-risk patients, and people with two or more underlying medical conditions. Follow this link to find out when you will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

