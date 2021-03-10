BACK-TO-BACK! USD Women Repeat As Summit League Tournament Champions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For all the changes the last year has brought on, at least one thing remains the same.

The South Dakota Coyotes are the Summit League Women’s Basketball Tournament Champions.

USD defeat University of Nebraska-Omaha 66-43 on Tuesday afternoon to claim their second straight Summit League Tournament Title and third overall in program history (the other coming in 2014).

The Coyotes opened the game on a 13-0 run and appeared to be in complete control. Omaha gradually worked their way back into the contest, pulling to within one in the second quarter. USD would take a 29-21 lead into half.

South Dakota put the game away with a dominant third quarter, outscoring the Mavericks 20-9.

Hannah Sjerven led the Coyotes with 20 points. Onida native Chloe Lamb scored 17 and would win Summit League Tournament MVP.

USD will learn their NCAA Tournament draw during the Selection Show on Monday. The entire tournament will be played in San Antonio, Texas.

Click on the video viewer to hear from the victorious Coyotes!

