Advertisement

BACK-TO-BACK! USD Women Repeat As Summit League Tournament Champions

Coyotes heading to NCAA Tournament for a fourth time
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For all the changes the last year has brought on, at least one thing remains the same.

The South Dakota Coyotes are the Summit League Women’s Basketball Tournament Champions.

USD defeat University of Nebraska-Omaha 66-43 on Tuesday afternoon to claim their second straight Summit League Tournament Title and third overall in program history (the other coming in 2014).

The Coyotes opened the game on a 13-0 run and appeared to be in complete control. Omaha gradually worked their way back into the contest, pulling to within one in the second quarter. USD would take a 29-21 lead into half.

South Dakota put the game away with a dominant third quarter, outscoring the Mavericks 20-9.

Hannah Sjerven led the Coyotes with 20 points. Onida native Chloe Lamb scored 17 and would win Summit League Tournament MVP.

USD will learn their NCAA Tournament draw during the Selection Show on Monday. The entire tournament will be played in San Antonio, Texas.

Click on the video viewer to hear from the victorious Coyotes!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities respond to a crash outside West Central High School in Hartford on March 8.
West Central student airlifted after pursuit ends in crash
Mitchell man killed in rollover crash identified
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)
Transgender sports bill passes South Dakota Senate, heads to Gov. Noem’s desk
A heavy police presence was spotted near downtown Sioux Falls Tuesday afternoon.
Three arrested in Sioux Falls domestic dispute turned violent

Latest News

George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police officers...
At Chauvin trial, some in jury pool have sharp views on case
Folks are now feeling the after-effects of the week-long cold snap in February that swept...
Some South Dakotans see huge increase in Feb. gas bills after cold snap
“When you’re having more bad days and good days, you’re having trouble putting on your pants,...
Avera Medical Minute: Knee replacement surgeries bring mobility, freedom from pain for Gettysburg man
COVID-19: One Year Later (Mayor Paul TenHaken interview)