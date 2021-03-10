City of Sioux Falls marks one year since first COVID-19 case in Minnehaha Co. with optimism

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken marked the one-year anniversary of the first case reported in Minnehaha County Wednesday, with an optimistic attitude due to vaccination efforts.

TenHaken held a COVID-19 briefing for the city and local health officials gave an update on vaccination efforts. Since March 10, 2020, the county has seen 28,381 positive cases and 334 deaths.

TenHaken says he’s optimistic due to recent trends and vaccination efforts.

“So, I have a level of optimism right now in the community that I haven’t had in a long time. I’m seeing it a lot of the community with all of the vaccines being given. I’m seeing people out and about and who are talking to me who have expressed a newfound confidence in being involved in their community, that they haven’t had in the past year,” said TenHaken.

“Hope and optimism as the mayor said, are definitely appropriate,” said Avera McKennan Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mike Elliot.

Dr. Elliot says the last year felt like a decade and that it’s taken its toll on everyone. Reflecting on this time last year, he says the health system was beginning to plan as cases were rising overseas.

“It reminded many of us of trying to build a plane while flying it,” said Dr. Elliot.

Now, the health system is on track to deliver over 60,000 vaccines by the end of the week, according to Dr. Elliot.

Sanford Health’s VP of Nursing and Clinical Services, Kelly Hefti, said there’s hope in the vaccine and doubled down on the optimistic messaging.

The COVID vaccine, a shot of hope, gives us reason to be optimistic as our vaccine numbers increase, that we will be able to return to some sense of normalcy,” said Hefti.

Hefti says since its rollout, Sanford Health has distributed 140,000 vaccines.

The Sioux Falls City Council voted not to extend the current mask mandate Tuesday night.

TenHaken called it a difficult choice to be the tie-breaking vote to not extend it. Although TenHaken voted to end the mandate, he’s still advocating for the usage of masks and asks residents to respect businesses’ policies going forward.

“My behavior won’t change or should the community’s behavior. Mandate or not,” said TenHaken. “A lot of our businesses will continue to keep certain policies in place for their business. So I would just ask the community, respect the policies of the business community.”

