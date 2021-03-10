Mayor TenHaken casts tiebreaking vote allowing the city’s mask mandate to expire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Starting Sunday, South Dakota’s largest city will no longer require masks to be worn in its public spaces.

Tuesday night’s city council meeting lasted nearly three hours, as the council, the mayor, and the public discussed the extension of the city’s mask mandate.

Mayor Paul TenHaken was ultimately the decided vote after the council split its vote, four to four.

Emotions ran high for both the public who spoke and the council members.

The majority of those who voiced their opinion were against extending the mask mandate. However, those on the council were a bit more divided.

“To say that we’re not trying to do something to protect our community and fellow citizens, it’s part of living in a community. That’s what public health does. If you want to live by yourself go be, it’s not personal responsibility, personal responsibility now is doing what’s best for our community, and this is what’s best for our community,” City Councilor Pat Starr said.

In the end, Mayor TenHaken was the deciding vote, who asked for forgiveness from Councilor Rick Kiley, saying he would be voting differently than what they’d previously discussed.

TenHaken then went on the explain his reasoning for not extending the mandate.

“The rate at which we’re going through the vaccination schedule right now, extending this ordinance puts a mask mandate in place for two more weeks, but I think the ancillary damage of that two additional weeks, just based on the temperature I’m seeing here tonight, could be worse,” TenHaken said.

While the council has voted down the mask mandate, the councilors, as well as the mayor, continue to encourage the people of Sioux Falls to be safe and do what they can to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Sioux Falls’ mask mandate will officially expire Saturday night.

