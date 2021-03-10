NSU withdraws plans to drop ‘Gypsy Days’ homecoming theme

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Northern State University will not change its “Gypsy Days” homecoming theme.

The change was an effort to build inclusive campus culture. According to a statement from NSU senior cabinet, the school is withdrawing those plans after hearing from a number of stakeholders.

A statement released by the senior cabinet says, “The university was not looking to address this in the middle of a pandemic, but due to several circumstances, we announced our intention to change the event’s name.”

The statement goes on to say that the university was not looking to address the issue during a pandemic, adding, “We simply are not looking to create more strife during this stressful time.”

