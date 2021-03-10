Rain and Snow Continues

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will continue through tonight across the area. Snowfall will finally exit late tonight and into early Thursday morning. Lows will fall to the 20′s over much of the region. Road conditions will be in bad shape especially in northeastern South Dakota.

Sunshine returns gradually through Thursday morning and temperatures will warm up a little more. Temperatures will be slightly cooler in spots that see more snowfall, but with the returning sunshine and temperatures getting above freezing we’ll see roads get much better quicker and then snow will continue to slowly melt.

Friday and Saturday will bring more sunshine as well so by the time we get to to the beginning of the weekend most of the snow will be gone. Highs will be in the 40′s by Friday and Saturday.

We’re tracking another storm system to move in on Sunday and Monday and there’s a lot of moisture with this storm as well. Because of the colder temperatures mixing in, we’re likely to see more accumulating snowfall in the Dakota News Now viewing area by Sunday. Stay with your First Alert Weather Team as we track this storm!

