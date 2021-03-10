Advertisement

Rain and Snow Today

Winter Storm Warning for Some
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 3:18 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect across parts of the region as we go through the rest of today. A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for parts of northeastern South Dakota as well. As this storm system moves through, we’ll see chances for three to six inches of snow across parts of northern and central South Dakota. In the tri-state area, the precipitation should stay mostly rain. It will be a little breezy too with wind gusts near 30 mph. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s.

All of the rain and snow should end overnight. Thursday and Friday look to be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40s, so any snow on the ground should be melting fairly quickly. We’ll keep the nice weather around for Saturday, as well, with highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Another cold front will move through Saturday night and that will bring cooler temps and a chance for a little rain and snow by Sunday. Don’t forget -- Daylight Saving Time starts Saturday night so turn those clocks ahead one hour!

We’ll keep slight chances of a shower or a flurry in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 30s. It looks like we’ll dry out by the middle of next week, but we should stay cool. High temperatures by the end of next week will struggle to reach the low 30s.

